Eröffnung: Noa Eshkol. Angles & Angels // Ágnes Háy / Dóra Maurer. Film – Bewegung – Trick

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



please scroll down for the English version

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



AUSSTELLUNGSERÖFFNUNG

Donnerstag, 30. Juni, 19 Uhr



Noa Eshkol

Angles & Angels



Lichthof

Ágnes Háy / Dóra Maurer

Film – Bewegung – Trick



Zur Eröffnung der Ausstellungen laden wir Sie und Ihre Freunde herzlich ein!



19 Uhr

Begrüßung durch den Vorstand: Dr. Michael Heck;

Einführung: Anja Casser (Direktorin Badischer Kunstverein) & Mooky Dagan (Vorsitzender The Noa Eshkol Foundation for Movement Notation) & Lívia Nolasco-Rózsás (Kuratorin Lichthof-Ausstellung)



20 Uhr

Tanzperformance der Noa Eshkol Chamber Dance Group



21 Uhr

Party mit lotterleben / Sexes

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



ENGLISH VERSION

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



EXHIBITION OPENING

Thursday, 30 June, 7 pm



Noa Eshkol

Angles & Angels



Lichthof

Ágnes Háy / Dóra Maurer

Film – Movement – Trick



We cordially invite you and your friends to the opening of the exhibitions!



7 pm

Welcome address by the board: Dr. Michael Heck

Introduction: Anja Casser (Director Badischer Kunstverein) & Mooky Dagan (Chairman The Noa Eshkol Foundation for Movement Notation) & Lívia Nolasco-Rózsás (Curator Atrium exhibition)



8 pm

Dance Performance by The Noa Eshkol Chamber Dance Group



9 pm

Party with lotterleben / Sexes