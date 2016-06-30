Eröffnung: Noa Eshkol. Angles & Angels // Ágnes Háy / Dóra Maurer. Film – Bewegung – Trick
Donnerstag, 30. Juni 2016, 19:00 Uhr
Badischer Kunstverein, Waldstraße 3, 76133 Karlsruhe, http://www.badischer-kunstverein.de
please scroll down for the English version
AUSSTELLUNGSERÖFFNUNG
Donnerstag, 30. Juni, 19 Uhr
Noa Eshkol
Angles & Angels
Lichthof
Ágnes Háy / Dóra Maurer
Film – Bewegung – Trick
Zur Eröffnung der Ausstellungen laden wir Sie und Ihre Freunde herzlich ein!
19 Uhr
Begrüßung durch den Vorstand: Dr. Michael Heck;
Einführung: Anja Casser (Direktorin Badischer Kunstverein) & Mooky Dagan (Vorsitzender The Noa Eshkol Foundation for Movement Notation) & Lívia Nolasco-Rózsás (Kuratorin Lichthof-Ausstellung)
20 Uhr
Tanzperformance der Noa Eshkol Chamber Dance Group
21 Uhr
Party mit lotterleben / Sexes
ENGLISH VERSION
EXHIBITION OPENING
Thursday, 30 June, 7 pm
Noa Eshkol
Angles & Angels
Lichthof
Ágnes Háy / Dóra Maurer
Film – Movement – Trick
We cordially invite you and your friends to the opening of the exhibitions!
7 pm
Welcome address by the board: Dr. Michael Heck
Introduction: Anja Casser (Director Badischer Kunstverein) & Mooky Dagan (Chairman The Noa Eshkol Foundation for Movement Notation) & Lívia Nolasco-Rózsás (Curator Atrium exhibition)
8 pm
Dance Performance by The Noa Eshkol Chamber Dance Group
9 pm
Party with lotterleben / Sexes
