Donnerstag, 30. Juni 2016, 19:00 Uhr
Badischer Kunstverein, Waldstraße 3, 76133 Karlsruhe, http://www.badischer-kunstverein.de

please scroll down for the English version
AUSSTELLUNGSERÖFFNUNG
Donnerstag, 30. Juni, 19 Uhr

Noa Eshkol
Angles & Angels

Lichthof
Ágnes Háy / Dóra Maurer
Film – Bewegung – Trick

Zur Eröffnung der Ausstellungen laden wir Sie und Ihre Freunde herzlich ein!

19 Uhr
Begrüßung durch den Vorstand: Dr. Michael Heck;
Einführung: Anja Casser (Direktorin Badischer Kunstverein) & Mooky Dagan (Vorsitzender The Noa Eshkol Foundation for Movement Notation) & Lívia Nolasco-Rózsás (Kuratorin Lichthof-Ausstellung)

20 Uhr
Tanzperformance der Noa Eshkol Chamber Dance Group

21 Uhr
Party mit lotterleben / Sexes
ENGLISH VERSION
EXHIBITION OPENING
Thursday, 30 June, 7 pm

Noa Eshkol
Angles & Angels

Lichthof
Ágnes Háy / Dóra Maurer
Film – Movement – Trick

We cordially invite you and your friends to the opening of the exhibitions!

7 pm
Welcome address by the board: Dr. Michael Heck
Introduction: Anja Casser (Director Badischer Kunstverein) & Mooky Dagan (Chairman The Noa Eshkol Foundation for Movement Notation) & Lívia Nolasco-Rózsás (Curator Atrium exhibition)

8 pm
Dance Performance by The Noa Eshkol Chamber Dance Group

9 pm
Party with lotterleben / Sexes

