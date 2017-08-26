CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: CAS/MAS IN CURATING 2017

Postgraduate Programme in Curating

at the Zurich University of the Arts, ZHdK

(Further Education)



Its the English, international study programme of the ZHdK

Only one place left!





Contact:

Head of Programme

Prof. Dr. Dorothee Richter

Curator, author, publisher, filmmaker

Prof. Dr. Dorothee Richter

Curator, author, publisher, filmmaker





The Postgraduate Programme in Curating is conceived of as a discursive platform which imparts key areas of contemporary exhibition-making by way of praxis-oriented project Â­work. With instruction modules, group activities, seminars and lectures held by an international selection of guest lecturers, from various fields.



The CAS/MAS in Curating is an international, English speaking, postgraduate part time programme founded in 2005, our alumni are working worldwide (see http://www.curating.org/alum) (http://www.curating.org/alum/) The programme focuses less on the â€˜genius conceptâ€™ of the exhibition planner as individual author â€“ a highly controversial topic since the 1990s â€“ than on cooperative, interdisciplinary working methods, as employed, for example, in film productions or non-government organizations. Exhibition-makingâ€‰/â€‰curating means the creation of innovative structures for the presentation of cultural artefacts through interdisciplinary collaboration. In this field art, digital media, design, and architecture intermesh in new ways.



New: Digital Learning

90 ECTS and the possibility to follow partly as digital learning, for our internationally working students.





Modules:

All modules are based on notions of politics of display, politics of sites, politics of transfer and translation, and politics of knowledge production

(1) Project work (exhibition and publishing)

(2) Recent Art History

(3) Theory of the Aesthetics, Cultural Theory

(4) Exhibition Design, Displays

(5) Digital Media

(6) Project management / Fine arts administration

(7) Re-interpreting Collections

(8) Discourse of Contemporary Topics, Mondialisation and Excursions

(9) Curatorial English

(10) MAS Project with Thesis / or PhD proposal



The modules can be studied alongside work. The seminar sessions usually take place Friday and Saturday. This offers the opportunity to continue an occupational activity, or internship, and follow one's own projects parallel to the study programme.





Teaching Team:

Dorothee Richter, Ronald Kolb, Alexandra BlÃ¤ttler, Daniel Morgenthaler



Guests

In addition to the teaching team at the University of the Arts we invite a wide range of international curators and artists among others Rein Wolfs, Stella Rollig, Mirjam Varadinis, Mercedes Bunz, Elke Krasny, Avi Feldman, Sabine Himmelsbach, Jacob Fabricius, Katharina Amann, Axel Wieder, â€¦



Cooperations

Migros Museum fuer Gegenwartskunst, Kunsthalle ZÃ¼rich, KÃ¼nstlerhaus Stuttgart, KÃ¼nstlerhaus Bremen, Kunstmuseum Thun, Kunstmuseum Bern, Grafik Museum Lljubljana, Centre for Contemporary Art, Tel Aviv, Connecting Space Hong Kong, Humboldt UniversitÃ¤t Berlin, Hochschule fÃ¼r Gestaltung Karlsruhe, Zentrum fÃ¼r Kunst und Medien/ Centre for art and media, Karlsruhe, Kunsthalle Fridericianum, Kassel, OnCurating Project Space, ZÃ¼rich, Kunstverein Baden WÃ¼rttemberg, Corner College ZÃ¼rich, Kunsthaus ZÃ¼rich, Akademie der Bildenden KÃ¼nste, Wien, Kunstakademie Stuttgart, University of Reading, OnCurating.org (http://www.on-curating.org/) Webjournal, â€¦



ZHdK and Zurich

Zurich University of the Arts is amongst the largest art schools in Europe. While firmly anchored in greater Zurich, our influence extends well beyond Switzerland to the wider international stage. Zurich as the cultural centre for art in Switzerland provides a unique and vibrant cultural scene at the heart of Europe.







THE POSTGRADUATE PROGRAMME IN CURATING OFFERS THREE STUDY OPPORTUNITIES:



CAS Skills Areas

The Certificate of advanced Studies (CAS) is a one-year, part-time course providing participants with key qualifications in all areas

of curatorial practice: research, conception, organization and communication, as well as basic theoretical knowledge.



MAS Skills Areas

The Master of Advanced Studies (MAS) is a two-year, part-time study programme culminating in an advanced qualification.

It guides participants through an in-depth enquiry into the key areas of curatorial practice and relevant theory. Students have the opportunity to develop and situate their own curatorial projects and access cultural networks. The programme concludes with a major project and written dissertation.



PhD. Project Outline

The MAS degree in curating can be attained through the development of a dissertation project rather than a curatorial project.

We accompany the development of a dissertation project as far as the exposÃ© (subject and relevance, hypothesis, state of research, methods, outline) Supervision of Ph.D. projects will be provided by Dr. Dorothee Richter, head of the MAS Curating,in conjunction with the University of Reading.





Please note: English language skills are required, papers can be written either in German or in English.

Additional information on the study programme, the conditions of admission you find at http://www.curating.org



For inquiries please contact: dorothee.richter zhdk ch





ZHdK, ZÃ¼rcher Hochschule der KÃ¼nste

Zurich University of the Arts

