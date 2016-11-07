Navine G. Khan-Dossos explores the abstract patterns of ISIS propaganda at NOME

Navine G. Khan-Dossos â€“ Command: Print

Opening: 18 November 2016, 6pm

19 November 2016 â€“ 10 February 2017



Dolziger StraÃŸe 31, 10247 Berlin

NOME is pleased to present "Command: Print", Navine G. Khan-Dossosâ€™s first solo exhibition.



Navine G. Khan-Dossos uses painting to meld geometric abstraction with the traditional aniconism of Islamic art. She approaches paintingâ€”from egg tempera on wood panel to wall works and muralsâ€”as an â€˜informationalâ€™ act in which fields of knowledge are built from â€˜the conflicted and complex relationship of Islam to the Westâ€™. In recent years, this has led to a focus on the aesthetics and politics of Islamic State digital propaganda, which the artist sees as a means to â€˜invest in finding a new language that reflects the patterns and connections that underpin these images and generate them in the digital world.â€™



"Command: Print"â€™s two sets of work, the "Printer Paintings" (2013) and "Remaining and Expanding" (2016), are linked by the words â€˜cartridgeâ€™ and â€˜magazineâ€™, which both have roots in military as well as printing lexicon.



"The Printer Paintings (Youâ€™re Just A Headline To Me and Give You My Lovin", 2013) depict the main colors associated with subtractive color printing, CMYK and grey. In the four CMYK paintings, printer cartridges appear as inbuilt relief elements, and a system of saturated color forms both the subject and aesthetic of the work.



The thirty-six geometric panel paintings of "Remaining and Expanding" are equally vibrant and abstracted while their source material is ISISâ€™s online magazine Dabiq. With the disturbing content of the publication removed, the structures of its layouts are laid bare, whichâ€”like other aspects of ISISâ€™s online propaganda campaignsâ€”suggest a westernized framing of their narratives.



Navine G. Khan-Dossos (b. 1982, London) is a visual artist based in Athens. Her interests include Orientalism in the digital realm, geometry as information and decoration, and image calibration. She has exhibited and worked with institutions including Serpentine Galleries (London), the Museum of Islamic Art (Doha), Witte de With (Rotterdam), the Van Eyck Academie (Maastricht), the Delfina Foundation (London), Leighton House Museum (London), the Benaki Museum (Athens), and the A.M. Qattan Foundation (Ramallah).



