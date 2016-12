Re: what a surprise

Von Art am 12. Dezember 2016 um 11:59

Hi,



Our mutual friends just told such a great news, they have a surprise for you! Just take a look <http://prime.fellscreek.com/e6dq/58>





art







From: bernadette wolbring [mailto:bernadettewolbring yahoo com]

Sent: Monday, December 12, 2016 6:59 AM

To: art bergulli de

Subject: Yep, any I hate you



I actually live in Penn State territory in central PA...just been a lifelong Michigan fan because they're who I decided to like when I watched football as a lil' feller haha. But yes, I am pumped about Harbaugh taking the job!



And America just so happens to be quite high on my list of favorite things.