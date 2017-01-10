'The morning boat', a public art program on the island of Jersey.

Applications are now being accepted for The morning boat, a fully funded

research and production residency on the island of Jersey (UK)

Deadline: 10th of February



The morning boat

A public art program on the island of Jersey

A laboratory for research and action



The morning boat is an international artist residency on the island of

Jersey that aims to generate a reflective and meaningful discourse on

critical issues and real life practices that are central to the islandâ€™s

economy, social fabric and way of life. Activities focus on local

industries that are often referred to as the foundations of the island

economy â€“ Agriculture, finance and tourism â€“ and their impact on

peopleâ€™s lives.



Artists will be invited to Jersey whose work is thought provoking,

unforgettable, accessible to its audience and sensitive to the context

in which it is presented. Projects will be developed specifically for

the island of Jersey, responding to its unique character and narrative.

Work will take place in public spaces and every-day working

environments, in collaboration with the local community. An emphasis is

placed on live extraordinary public art events.



The morning boat is produced by the Jersey Arts Trust and curated by

Kaspar Wimberley and Susanne Kudielka. Artists receive a fee, small

production budget, accommodation and travel expenses. We welcome

applications from artists of all genres, artists with children, artists

working in pairs and artist collectives.



Focus for 2017 and 2018

Agriculture, aquaculture and fishing



Working together with farmers, fishermen, seasonal workers, politicians,

chefs, retailers and consumers, artists are asked to investigate and

respond to the locally grown, caught, gathered and reared food chain.

They will explore the past, present and future implications of

agricultural practices in Jersey, while interacting with and responding

to existing infrastructures, social and economic conditions and the

products themselves.



For more information please visit http://morningboat.com, or download

the call at

http://morningboat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/THE-MORNING-BOAT-call-for-artists-1.pdf















