Applications are now being accepted for The morning boat, a fully funded
research and production residency on the island of Jersey (UK)
Deadline: 10th of February

The morning boat
A public art program on the island of Jersey
A laboratory for research and action

The morning boat is an international artist residency on the island of
Jersey that aims to generate a reflective and meaningful discourse on
critical issues and real life practices that are central to the islandâ€™s
economy, social fabric and way of life. Activities focus on local
industries that are often referred to as the foundations of the island
economy â€“ Agriculture, finance and tourism â€“ and their impact on
peopleâ€™s lives.

Artists will be invited to Jersey whose work is thought provoking,
unforgettable, accessible to its audience and sensitive to the context
in which it is presented. Projects will be developed specifically for
the island of Jersey, responding to its unique character and narrative.
Work will take place in public spaces and every-day working
environments, in collaboration with the local community. An emphasis is
placed on live extraordinary public art events.

The morning boat is produced by the Jersey Arts Trust and curated by
Kaspar Wimberley and Susanne Kudielka. Artists receive a fee, small
production budget, accommodation and travel expenses. We welcome
applications from artists of all genres, artists with children, artists
working in pairs and artist collectives.

Focus for 2017 and 2018
Agriculture, aquaculture and fishing

Working together with farmers, fishermen, seasonal workers, politicians,
chefs, retailers and consumers, artists are asked to investigate and
respond to the locally grown, caught, gathered and reared food chain.
They will explore the past, present and future implications of
agricultural practices in Jersey, while interacting with and responding
to existing infrastructures, social and economic conditions and the
products themselves.

For more information please visit http://morningboat.com, or download
the call at
http://morningboat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/THE-MORNING-BOAT-call-for-artists-1.pdf







